Comfort Systems Stock Surges 38% in a Month: Buy or Wait?

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. FIX has emerged as one of the strongest-performing industrial and construction-related stocks in 2026. The stock has surged 38.1% over the past month and 110.8% year to date, significantly outperforming the Zacks Building Products – Air Conditioner and Heating industry’s 21.6% monthly and 38.5% year-to-date gains. FIX has also outpaced the broader Construction sector’s 12% growth and the Zacks S&P 500 Composite’s 9.9% gain in the past month.



The rally reflects strong investor confidence in the company’s exposure to data centers, advanced technology infrastructure and large-scale industrial projects. Comfort Systems is benefiting from rising spending tied to AI infrastructure, semiconductor manufacturing and onshoring trends, while its modular construction capabilities continue to strengthen execution and margins.

FIX Stock’s 1-Month Price Performance



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Still, after such a sharp move, investors are now questioning whether FIX stock remains attractive or whether it is better to wait for a better entry point.

Massive Q1 Results Drove the Stock Higher

Comfort Systems’ first-quarter 2026 performance explains much of the recent stock surge. Revenues jumped 56.5% year over year to $2.87 billion, while earnings per share (EPS) increased 121.3% to $10.51. Gross margin expanded sharply to 26.3% from 22% a year ago, reflecting strong execution and a favorable project mix.



The company also generated an operating cash flow of $388.8 million in the quarter compared with an outflow in the year-ago period. Backlog reached a record $12.45 billion, up from $6.89 billion a year ago, highlighting the strength of future demand visibility.



Management noted during theearnings callthat same-store revenue increased 51% in the quarter, driven largely by demand from technology customers. Advanced technology work, mainly data centers, accounted for 56% of revenues and remained the company’s largest growth driver.

Importantly, the company stated that pipelines remain strong across the United States, especially in Texas, the Mid-Atlantic region and the Carolinas, where data center investments continue at a rapid pace.

Data Centers and Modular Construction Remain Key Tailwinds

Comfort Systems is increasingly becoming a major beneficiary of the AI infrastructure cycle. Large technology companies continue to invest aggressively in hyperscale data centers and advanced computing infrastructure, creating strong demand for mechanical, electrical and plumbing services.



The company’s industrial exposure is especially important. About 75% of quarterly revenues came from industrial markets, while technology customers represented more than half of total revenues.



Comfort Systems is also benefiting from its modular construction capabilities. Modular construction allows prefabrication of systems in controlled facilities before on-site installation, improving productivity and reducing project timelines. Management expects modular capacity to reach 4 million square feet by the end of 2026.



The company continues investing heavily to expand this capability. During the first quarter, it purchased a large modular assembly facility in Texas and plans additional investments later this year.



Beyond technology infrastructure, the company is seeing healthy activity in manufacturing, healthcare, pharmaceuticals, food processing and energy storage markets. The investor presentation highlighted data centers, chip manufacturing and onshoring trends as major long-term growth drivers.



These trends suggest that Comfort Systems’ growth story is not dependent on a single project cycle.

FIX’s Strong Financial Position Supports Expansion

Another major positive for Comfort Systems is its balance sheet strength and capital discipline.

The company ended the first quarter with more than $1 billion in cash and only $39.1 million in total debt. Its debt-to-EBITDA ratio remains extremely low, giving the company flexibility to invest in capacity expansion and acquisitions.



Comfort Systems also has a long track record of shareholder returns. The company recently increased its quarterly dividend to 80 cents per share, marking another step in its consistent capital return strategy.



Management also announced a new electrical contractor acquisition expected to contribute roughly $250 million in annualized revenues. The acquisition strategy continues to strengthen the company’s geographic reach and technical capabilities.

Wall Street Confidence in FIX Stock Continues to Grow

Analysts remain highly optimistic about the stock. Out of eight brokerage recommendations, six rate the stock a Strong Buy, resulting in an Average Brokerage Recommendation of 1.50. Meanwhile, earnings estimates continue to move sharply higher. Over the past 30 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 EPS increased to $43.03 from $35.06, implying 49% year-over-year growth.

FIX Stock’s EPS Estimate



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Revenue estimates for 2026 also indicate strong momentum, with consensus projections calling for 30.7% growth.

FIX Stock’s Revenue Estimate



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FIX Stock’s Valuation Looks Expensive After the Rally

Despite the strong operating momentum, valuation has become harder to ignore. Comfort Systems currently trades at 42.85X forward 12-month earnings, well above the industry average of 29.11X. The stock is also trading above its one-year median valuation of 32.92X.



While investors are willing to pay premium multiples for companies tied to AI infrastructure and data centers, such valuations leave less room for execution mistakes.

FIX Stock’s Valuation (P/E F12M)



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Management itself acknowledged that revenue growth comparisons will become tougher in the second half of 2026 because of already elevated prior-year results. The company expects same-store revenue growth for full-year 2026 in the mid-to-high 20% range, which still remains strong but represents a moderation from the first quarter pace.



Notably, Comfort Systems operates in labor-intensive businesses. Management repeatedly identified labor availability as the biggest constraint to future growth.



Potential project delays, cost inflation, supply-chain disruptions and changes in data center spending patterns also remain risks. Some states are beginning discussions around power usage and data center restrictions, though management currently sees limited impact on its core markets.

FIX’s Competitive Landscape Remains Intense

Comfort Systems USA faces competition from several large engineering and specialty contracting companies, including EMCOR Group EME, Quanta Services PWR and Dycom Industries DY.



EMCOR remains one of the closest competitors in mechanical and electrical construction services. It is also benefiting from strong demand tied to data centers, healthcare and industrial markets. EMCOR competes directly with Comfort Systems on large-scale MEP projects and continues investing aggressively in high-growth infrastructure opportunities.



Quanta competes more heavily in utility, power and infrastructure markets, but it increasingly overlaps with Comfort Systems in energy transition and technology-related construction projects. Quanta also benefits from rising grid modernization and power infrastructure demand tied to AI-driven electricity consumption.



Dycom primarily focuses on telecom and broadband infrastructure. However, it is gaining from data infrastructure expansion and network investments that support AI and cloud computing growth. Dycom benefits from long-term digital infrastructure spending trends similar to those supporting Comfort Systems.



While Comfort Systems continues to outperform many peers operationally, competition across labor, bidding and execution remains intense.

Should Investors Buy FIX Stock Now?

Comfort Systems remains one of the strongest execution stories in the industrial and building solutions space. The company is benefiting from powerful long-term themes, including AI infrastructure, data centers, onshoring and modular construction. Record backlog, expanding margins and strong cash generation support continued optimism.



However, the stock’s sharp rally has pushed valuation to elevated levels. At nearly 43X forward earnings, much of the near-term optimism already appears reflected in the share price.



Still, estimate revisions remain strongly positive, backlog continues to rise and demand conditions remain favorable. With the stock sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), long-term investors may still find Comfort Systems attractive despite near-term valuation concerns. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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