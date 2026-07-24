Comfort Systems Q2 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates, Backlog Up Y/Y

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. FIX delivered impressive second-quarter 2026 results, with earnings and revenues surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate and increasing sharply year over year.



The quarterly performance reflected continued strength across its end markets, robust execution by the operating teams and sustained demand that drove record backlog growth, reinforcing the company’s confidence in the business momentum.

FIX’s Q2 Discussion

The company reported earnings per share of $12.53, which topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $10.38 by 20.7% and increased 91.9% from $6.53 reported in the year-ago quarter.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Comfort Systems USA, Inc. Quote

Revenues of $3.27 billion also surpassed the consensus mark of $2.94 billion by 10.96% and rose 50.3% from $2.17 billion generated in the prior-year quarter.

Comfort Systems Sees Broad-Based Segment Growth

Comfort Systems generated Mechanical segment revenues of $2.30 billion in the second quarter, up 40.1% from the prior-year quarter. The Electrical segment's revenues climbed 81.2% year over year to $969 million, reflecting strong demand across electrical contracting operations and contributions from acquisitions.



Customer mix continued to underscore the dominance of technology-related work. Technology customers represented 58.7% of second-quarter consolidated revenues, followed by manufacturing at 16.4%, healthcare at 7.1%, education at 5.1% and government at 4.4%.



Activity type also highlighted where project activity remained concentrated. New construction accounted for 75.1% of revenues, while existing building construction contributed 14.8%. Service projects represented 4.4% of revenues, and service calls, maintenance and monitoring comprised the remaining 5.7%, reinforcing the company's continued emphasis on large construction projects.

FIX Backlog Rises as Demand Stays Robust

Backlog as of June 30, 2026, totaled $14.06 billion, increasing 12.9% from $12.45 billion at March 31, 2026, and jumping 73.2% from $8.12 billion reported a year ago. On a same-store basis, backlog climbed to $13.70 billion from $8.12 billion in the year-ago period.



The mix continued to skew toward the Mechanical segment, which represented 71.5% of total backlog ($10.06 billion), while the Electrical segment contributed 28.5% ($4 billion). The company also noted that approximately 65-75% of its remaining performance obligations are expected to be recognized as revenues over the next 12 months, providing healthy visibility into growth.

Comfort Systems Expands Margins on Execution

Operating performance strengthened alongside the sharp increase in revenues. Gross profit increased to $844.2 million from $509.9 million a year ago, and gross margin expanded to 25.9% from 23.5%, reflecting improved project execution and operating leverage.



Selling, general and administrative expenses increased to $287 million, but as a percentage of revenues, SG&A improved to 8.8% from 9.7%. Operating income climbed to $558 million from $299.9 million a year earlier, lifting the operating margin to 17.1% from 13.8%.



Adjusted EBITDA rose to $600.5 million from $334.1 million in the year-ago quarter, while adjusted EBITDA margin expanded 300 basis points to 18.4%.

FIX Financial Position Remains Strong

As of June 30, 2026, Comfort Systems had cash and cash equivalents of $1.85 billion, up from $981.9 million at 2025-end. Long-term debt declined to $53.8 million from $139.1 million at Dec. 31, 2025, further strengthening the company's balance sheet.



During the first six months of 2026, net cash provided by operating activities totaled $1.53 billion compared with $164.5 million in the year-ago period. Free cash flow increased to $1.24 billion from $113.1 million a year earlier. During the quarter, the company also paid dividends of 80 cents per share and continued repurchasing shares, reflecting its robust cash generation and shareholder return strategy.

FIX’s Zacks Rank & Recent Construction Releases

Comfort Systems currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



PulteGroup, Inc. PHM reported better-than-expected second-quarter 2026 results, with adjusted earnings and total revenues topping the Zacks Consensus Estimate, but declining year over year. The quarterly results reflect reduced home-closing volumes, softer average selling prices (“ASP”) and margin compression.



PulteGroup ended the quarter with a backlog of 10,966 homes, up 1.7% from the prior-year level. Backlog units increased in the Northeast, Florida, Midwest and Texas, while the Southeast and West reported declines. The value of homes in backlog slipped 0.6% to $6.80 billion. The divergence between higher units and lower value indicates that the average value of homes in backlog declined year over year, consistent with PHM’s broader pricing pressure.



D.R. Horton, Inc. DHI reported third-quarter fiscal 2026 earnings of $3.20 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.99 by 7%. Revenues of $9.23 billion also surpassed the consensus mark of $9.19 billion by 0.5%. On a year-over-year basis, earnings declined 4.8%, while revenues increased marginally.



DHI’s earnings and revenue beat was driven by higher home-closing volumes, resilient home sales margins, disciplined management of pricing and incentives, and contributions from the Rental, Forestar and Financial Services businesses. However, lower profitability, elevated incentives and cautious consumer demand continued to weigh on results. D.R. Horton now expects fiscal 2026 consolidated revenues of $32.5-$33 billion, down from $33.5-$34.5 billion expected earlier.



Lennar Corporation LEN reported mixed second-quarter fiscal 2026 results, with adjusted earnings topping the Zacks Consensus Estimate while revenues missed the same. Year over year, both metrics declined, given ongoing softness in housing demand and a lower ASP for homes delivered.



LEN’s Homebuilding revenues declined 2% year over year to $7.62 billion from $7.84 billion, with home deliveries increasing 2% to 20,519 homes from 20,131 homes a year ago. Backlog at quarter-end increased to 16,818 homes from 15,538 homes. For the third quarter of fiscal 2026, Lennar expects home deliveries in the range of 20,500-21,500 and new orders between 21,000 and 22,000 homes. Gross margin on home sales is expected to be approximately 16%.

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Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (FIX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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