Comfort Systems' Margins Rise Again in Q4: Is 2026 Next?

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. FIX achieved historic profitability, with quarterly gross margins exceeding 25% for the first time in the company's history. Revenue growth remained solid, but the defining feature of the quarter was margin expansion, supported by disciplined bidding, favorable contract structures and an increasing concentration in higher-value mechanical, electrical and mission-critical projects. Execution was particularly strong across both operating segments, as Mechanical gross margin reached 24.9% and Electrical climbed to 26.9%.

The company reported an unprecedented backlog in the fourth quarter, reaching an all-time high of $11.9 billion, nearly doubling year over year from $5.99 billion. The increase reflected strong same-store growth both sequentially and annually, led primarily by technology-sector demand. Notably, new modular bookings alone accounted for more than half of the $2.4 billion sequential backlog increase seen in the fourth quarter. Management emphasized that enhanced operational discipline, labor productivity and robust risk management have meaningfully improved over recent years, allowing FIX to scale revenues while consistently expanding its margins.

Looking ahead to 2026, the key question is whether Comfort Systems can sustain this trajectory throughout 2026. Management expressed significant optimism, underpinned by the sheer scale and extended duration of the current backlog. To meet the relentless demand from "hyperscaler" technology customers — who now account for 45% of total revenues — the company plans to expand its modular manufacturing capacity from 3 million to 4 million square feet by the end of 2026.

While Comfort Systems anticipates seasonally lower margins in the first quarter and faces steeper revenue comparables in the second half of the year, its record-high backlog and sustained industrial demand provide a durable foundation for continued growth throughout 2026.

Comfort Systems vs. Other Market Players

Several peers are likewise delivering notable margin expansion, reinforcing the competitive intensity in core end markets such as data centers, industrial facilities and electrical infrastructure. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. STRL and Quanta Services, Inc. PWR are all demonstrating improved profitability profiles, supported by disciplined execution and a favorable project mix.

Sterling’s fourth-quarter results were driven by the exceptional performance of its E-Infrastructure and Transportation segments, both of which delivered substantial growth in revenues and adjusted operating income. This success was fueled by robust organic progress, the successful integration of the CEC acquisition and strong project execution. Adjusted EBITDA surged 70% year over year to $142.1 million, while gross margin improved 30 basis points to a record 21.7% for the fourth quarter, reflecting improved mix and operational efficiency.

Quanta is a relevant peer with significant exposure to electrical infrastructure and high-demand end markets. Similar to Comfort Systems, the company is benefiting from secular tailwinds tied to AI, data centers, electrification, grid modernization and power generation investment. Gross profit increased to $1.22 billion in the fourth quarter from $1.06 billion in the prior-year quarter, supported by higher revenue volume and improved project execution.

