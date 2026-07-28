Comfort Systems Growth Story Rests on Record Backlog and Modular Scale

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. FIX has turned technology infrastructure demand, expanding modular operations and better project execution into rapid growth. Second-quarter revenues rose 50.3% year over year, while earnings per share increased 91.9%.



The key investor question is whether these advantages can keep supporting growth as the company moves into tougher comparisons and a larger operating base.

Comfort Systems Backlog Extends Growth Visibility

Backlog reached $14.06 billion at June 30, 2026, up 73% from the prior-year period and 13% sequentially. Same-store backlog increased to $13.7 billion from $8.12 billion a year earlier.



That backlog supports revenue visibility into 2027. Comfort Systems expects roughly 65% to 75% of remaining construction performance obligations to convert into revenues over the next 12 months.

FIX Gains From Technology Infrastructure Demand

Technology projects accounted for 58.7% of second-quarter revenues, up from 43% a year earlier. The mix shift shows how data center and related infrastructure work has become a larger driver of the company’s project base.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. Price and Consensus

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Comfort Systems USA, Inc. Quote

Bookings remained elevated across traditional construction and modular offerings. EMCOR Group, Inc. EME, another mechanical and electrical construction services provider, offers investors a useful comparison point for demand tied to complex building systems. Quanta Services, Inc. PWR is also relevant because power and communications infrastructure needs are increasingly tied to large-scale technology development.

Comfort Systems Expands Modular Capacity

Modular operations generated 17% of first-half revenues. The business gives Comfort Systems a scalable way to serve repeatable technology projects while moving more work into controlled production environments.



The company had more than 3.5 million square feet of dedicated modular capacity at the end of the second quarter. Management expects capacity to exceed 4 million square feet by year-end 2026 and reach about 5 million by late summer 2027, supported by customer commitments and investments in automation, robotics and fabrication equipment.

FIX Converts Scale Into Wider Margins

Second-quarter 2026 gross margin expanded to 25.9% from 23.5% a year earlier. Operating margin improved to 17.1% from 13.8%, helped by stronger project execution, favorable mix and better cost leverage.



Selling, general and administrative expenses fell to 8.8% of revenues from 9.7%. Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization rose 79.7% year over year to $600.5 million, showing that higher throughput is converting into broader profitability.

Comfort Systems Faces Capacity and Mix Risks

Labor availability remains the company’s main growth constraint. Management continues to describe demand as stronger than available capacity, which means execution depends on hiring, training and deploying skilled workers across markets.



Capital spending is also elevated as Comfort Systems expands modular facilities and buys specialized equipment. Larger technology exposure adds another risk, since customer concentration, large projects and favorable estimate revisions can make quarterly margins more volatile even when end-market demand stays healthy.

FIX Signals Favor Growth but Not Value

Comfort Systems’ backlog, technology mix and modular expansion support a growth-oriented operating story. The offset is that expectations have risen after a sharp stock advance and rapid earnings expansion.



The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), with a VGM Score of B. Its Growth Score of A aligns with the company’s revenue, earnings and backlog momentum, while the Value Score of D points to a less favorable valuation setup. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



The Momentum Score of C reinforces a balanced near-term view. FIX still has clear operating strengths, but the ranking and scores suggest investors should weigh that growth profile against valuation and execution risks.

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