Comfort Systems (FIX) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing

Comfort Systems (FIX) ended the recent trading session at $1,160.38, demonstrating a +2.91% change from the preceding day's closing price. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.41%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.83%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.91%.

The heating, ventilation and air conditioning company's stock has climbed by 18.61% in the past month, exceeding the Construction sector's gain of 4.76% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.38%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Comfort Systems in its forthcoming earnings report. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $6.77, signifying a 65.53% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $2.28 billion, reflecting a 22.29% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $26.31 per share and revenue of $8.74 billion, indicating changes of +80.21% and 0%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Comfort Systems. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Currently, Comfort Systems is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Comfort Systems currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 36.83. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 24.56 of its industry.

The Building Products - Air Conditioner and Heating industry is part of the Construction sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 99, putting it in the top 41% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

