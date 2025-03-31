Comfort Systems (FIX) Stock Slides as Market Rises: Facts to Know Before You Trade

Comfort Systems (FIX) closed the most recent trading day at $322.33, moving -0.55% from the previous trading session. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.55%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.01%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.14%.

The the stock of heating, ventilation and air conditioning company has fallen by 10.8% in the past month, lagging the Construction sector's loss of 5.58% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.22%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Comfort Systems in its upcoming earnings disclosure. In that report, analysts expect Comfort Systems to post earnings of $3.66 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 36.06%. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $1.7 billion, showing a 10.81% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $17.87 per share and a revenue of $7.55 billion, indicating changes of +22.4% and +7.42%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Comfort Systems. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Comfort Systems is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, Comfort Systems is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 18.14. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 25.94.

The Building Products - Air Conditioner and Heating industry is part of the Construction sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 186, which puts it in the bottom 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

