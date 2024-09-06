Comfort Systems (FIX) Stock Moves -1.51%: What You Should Know

The latest trading session saw Comfort Systems (FIX) ending at $302.61, denoting a -1.51% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.73%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 1.01%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 2.55%.

Coming into today, shares of the heating, ventilation and air conditioning company had lost 2.8% in the past month. In that same time, the Construction sector gained 2.75%, while the S&P 500 gained 6.22%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Comfort Systems in its upcoming release. In that report, analysts expect Comfort Systems to post earnings of $4.05 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 47.81%. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $1.77 billion, reflecting a 28.36% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $13.79 per share and revenue of $6.74 billion. These totals would mark changes of +57.78% and +29.44%, respectively, from last year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Comfort Systems. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Comfort Systems is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

In terms of valuation, Comfort Systems is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 22.28. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 32.51 for its industry.

The Building Products - Air Conditioner and Heating industry is part of the Construction sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 14, positioning it in the top 6% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.