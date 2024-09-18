Comfort Systems (FIX) Stock Moves -0.11%: What You Should Know

Comfort Systems (FIX) closed the latest trading day at $356.54, indicating a -0.11% change from the previous session's end. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.29%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.25%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.31%.

Shares of the heating, ventilation and air conditioning company witnessed a gain of 7.93% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Construction sector with its gain of 6.37% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.57%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Comfort Systems in its upcoming release. The company is expected to report EPS of $4.05, up 47.81% from the prior-year quarter. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $1.77 billion, reflecting a 28.36% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $13.79 per share and revenue of $6.74 billion, which would represent changes of +57.78% and +29.44%, respectively, from the prior year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Comfort Systems. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. At present, Comfort Systems boasts a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking at its valuation, Comfort Systems is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 25.88. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 35.56 for its industry.

The Building Products - Air Conditioner and Heating industry is part of the Construction sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 18, which puts it in the top 8% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

