Comfort Systems (FIX) Stock Drops Despite Market Gains: Important Facts to Note

In the latest market close, Comfort Systems (FIX) reached $395.05, with a -0.82% movement compared to the previous day. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 1.04%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.77%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.51%.

The heating, ventilation and air conditioning company's stock has dropped by 19.35% in the past month, falling short of the Construction sector's gain of 2.12% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.92%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Comfort Systems in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $3.43, signifying a 34.51% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $1.75 billion, indicating a 29.26% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Comfort Systems. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Right now, Comfort Systems possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Comfort Systems is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 23.63. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 30.49, so one might conclude that Comfort Systems is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Building Products - Air Conditioner and Heating industry is part of the Construction sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 21, placing it within the top 9% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is among the most innovative financial firms. With a fast-growing customer base (already 50+ million) and a diverse set of cutting edge solutions, this stock is poised for big gains. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (FIX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.