Comfort Systems (FIX) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts

Comfort Systems (FIX) closed the most recent trading day at $1,605.97, moving -2.61% from the previous trading session. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.26% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.24%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.36%.

The heating, ventilation and air conditioning company's shares have seen an increase of 15.88% over the last month, surpassing the Construction sector's gain of 5.73% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.98%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Comfort Systems in its upcoming earnings disclosure. In that report, analysts expect Comfort Systems to post earnings of $7.19 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 51.37%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.43 billion, up 32.47% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $37.06 per share and revenue of $10.95 billion. These totals would mark changes of +28.32% and +20.27%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Comfort Systems. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 1.28% upward. Comfort Systems is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking at valuation, Comfort Systems is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 44.49. This represents a premium compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 24.8.

The Building Products - Air Conditioner and Heating industry is part of the Construction sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 93, which puts it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow FIX in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (FIX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.