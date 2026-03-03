Comfort Systems (FIX) Sees a More Significant Dip Than Broader Market: Some Facts to Know

Comfort Systems (FIX) closed the most recent trading day at $1,391.16, moving -3.27% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.94%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.83%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.02%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the heating, ventilation and air conditioning company had gained 22.27% outpaced the Construction sector's gain of 6.21% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.3%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Comfort Systems in its upcoming release. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $7.01, signifying a 47.58% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.38 billion, up 30.11% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $37.01 per share and a revenue of $10.95 billion, demonstrating changes of +28.15% and +20.33%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Comfort Systems. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 20.91% higher. Comfort Systems is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

In terms of valuation, Comfort Systems is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 38.86. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 26.15 of its industry.

The Building Products - Air Conditioner and Heating industry is part of the Construction sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 193, which puts it in the bottom 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. Little-known AI firms tackling the world's biggest problems may be more lucrative in the coming months and years.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (FIX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.