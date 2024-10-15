Comfort Systems (FIX) Sees a More Significant Dip Than Broader Market: Some Facts to Know

Comfort Systems (FIX) closed the latest trading day at $413.54, indicating a -1.34% change from the previous session's end. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.76%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.75%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.01%.

Shares of the heating, ventilation and air conditioning company have appreciated by 19.72% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Construction sector's gain of 2.69% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.31%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Comfort Systems in its upcoming release. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $4.05, marking a 47.81% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Comfort Systems. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Comfort Systems is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Comfort Systems is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 30.4. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 32.37.

The Building Products - Air Conditioner and Heating industry is part of the Construction sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 209, this industry ranks in the bottom 18% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.