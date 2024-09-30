Comfort Systems (FIX) Rises Yet Lags Behind Market: Some Facts Worth Knowing

In the latest trading session, Comfort Systems (FIX) closed at $390.35, marking a +0.07% move from the previous day. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.42% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.04%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.38%.

The heating, ventilation and air conditioning company's shares have seen an increase of 10.34% over the last month, surpassing the Construction sector's gain of 5.79% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.06%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Comfort Systems in its forthcoming earnings report. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $4.05, marking a 47.81% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Comfort Systems. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Currently, Comfort Systems is carrying a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Digging into valuation, Comfort Systems currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 28.29. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 35.86 of its industry.

The Building Products - Air Conditioner and Heating industry is part of the Construction sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 14, this industry ranks in the top 6% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

