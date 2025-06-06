Comfort Systems (FIX) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts

The most recent trading session ended with Comfort Systems (FIX) standing at $510.52, reflecting a +2.28% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 1.03% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 1.05%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 1.2%.

Coming into today, shares of the heating, ventilation and air conditioning company had gained 13.66% in the past month. In that same time, the Construction sector gained 3.58%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.27%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Comfort Systems in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is expected to report EPS of $4.44, up 18.72% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.92 billion, up 6.06% from the year-ago period.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $18.93 per share and a revenue of $7.65 billion, indicating changes of +29.66% and +8.83%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Comfort Systems. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 1.72% increase. Currently, Comfort Systems is carrying a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Looking at valuation, Comfort Systems is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 26.37. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 31.16.

The Building Products - Air Conditioner and Heating industry is part of the Construction sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 69, this industry ranks in the top 29% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

