Comfort Systems (FIX) Outperforms Broader Market: What You Need to Know

In the latest close session, Comfort Systems (FIX) was up +1.89% at $766.35. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.85%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.36%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.72%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the heating, ventilation and air conditioning company had gained 7.12% outpaced the Construction sector's gain of 3.27% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.38%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Comfort Systems in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $5.76, reflecting a 40.83% increase from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.05 billion, up 13.18% from the prior-year quarter.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $21.82 per share and a revenue of $8 billion, indicating changes of +49.45% and +13.86%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Comfort Systems. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Right now, Comfort Systems possesses a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

In terms of valuation, Comfort Systems is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 34.47. This denotes a premium relative to the industry average Forward P/E of 30.13.

The Building Products - Air Conditioner and Heating industry is part of the Construction sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 95, which puts it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (FIX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.