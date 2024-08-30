Comfort Systems (FIX) Outperforms Broader Market: What You Need to Know

Comfort Systems (FIX) ended the recent trading session at $353.52, demonstrating a +1.78% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 1.01% for the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.55%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 1.13%.

The heating, ventilation and air conditioning company's stock has climbed by 6.32% in the past month, exceeding the Construction sector's gain of 0.3% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.5%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Comfort Systems in its forthcoming earnings report. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $3.80, signifying a 38.69% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $1.77 billion, indicating a 28.36% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $13.19 per share and a revenue of $6.74 billion, demonstrating changes of +50.92% and +29.44%, respectively, from the preceding year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Comfort Systems. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. At present, Comfort Systems boasts a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Comfort Systems has a Forward P/E ratio of 26.33 right now. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 33.74.

The Building Products - Air Conditioner and Heating industry is part of the Construction sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 12, which puts it in the top 5% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow FIX in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (FIX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

