Comfort Systems (FIX) Laps the Stock Market: Here's Why

The most recent trading session ended with Comfort Systems (FIX) standing at $324.91, reflecting a +1.93% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.23% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.17%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.34%.

Shares of the heating, ventilation and air conditioning company have depreciated by 6.12% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Construction sector's loss of 3.41% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.96%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Comfort Systems in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $3.04, reflecting a 57.51% increase from the same quarter last year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Comfort Systems. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Comfort Systems currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

In terms of valuation, Comfort Systems is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 26.79. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 33.47, so one might conclude that Comfort Systems is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Building Products - Air Conditioner and Heating industry is part of the Construction sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 57, positioning it in the top 23% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (FIX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

