Comfort Systems (FIX) Just Flashed Golden Cross Signal: Do You Buy?

From a technical perspective, Comfort Systems (FIX) is looking like an interesting pick, as it just reached a key level of support. FIX recently overtook the 20-day moving average, and this suggests a short-term bullish trend.

The 20-day simple moving average is a well-liked trading tool because it provides a look back at a stock's price over a 20-day period. Additionally, short-term traders find this SMA very beneficial, as it smooths out short-term price trends and shows more trend reversal signals than longer-term moving averages.

The 20-day moving average can show signals that are similar to other SMAs as well. If a stock's price is moving above the 20-day, the trend is considered positive. When the price falls below the moving average, it can signal a downward trend.

FIX has rallied 22% over the past four weeks, and the company is a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at the moment. This combination suggests FIX could be on the verge of another move higher.

The bullish case only gets stronger once investors take into account FIX's positive earnings estimate revisions. There have been 1 revisions higher for the current fiscal year compared to none lower, and the consensus estimate has moved up as well.

Investors should think about putting FIX on their watchlist given the ultra-important technical indicator and positive move in earnings estimate revisions.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

