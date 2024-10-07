Comfort Systems (FIX) Increases Despite Market Slip: Here's What You Need to Know

In the latest market close, Comfort Systems (FIX) reached $406.57, with a +1% movement compared to the previous day. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.96% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.94%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.18%.

The heating, ventilation and air conditioning company's stock has climbed by 33.02% in the past month, exceeding the Construction sector's gain of 7.24% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.3%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Comfort Systems in its upcoming earnings disclosure. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $4.05, marking a 47.81% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Comfort Systems. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Comfort Systems currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Comfort Systems currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 29.19. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 31.08.

The Building Products - Air Conditioner and Heating industry is part of the Construction sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 209, this industry ranks in the bottom 18% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

