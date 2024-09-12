Comfort Systems (FIX) Exceeds Market Returns: Some Facts to Consider

The most recent trading session ended with Comfort Systems (FIX) standing at $339.02, reflecting a +1.49% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.75%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.58%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1%.

Heading into today, shares of the heating, ventilation and air conditioning company had gained 1.34% over the past month, lagging the Construction sector's gain of 2.7% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.03% in that time.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Comfort Systems in its upcoming earnings disclosure. On that day, Comfort Systems is projected to report earnings of $4.05 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 47.81%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.77 billion, up 28.36% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $13.79 per share and revenue of $6.74 billion. These totals would mark changes of +57.78% and +29.44%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Comfort Systems. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. At present, Comfort Systems boasts a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Comfort Systems has a Forward P/E ratio of 24.22 right now. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 33.38.

The Building Products - Air Conditioner and Heating industry is part of the Construction sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 16, which puts it in the top 7% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (FIX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.