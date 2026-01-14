Comfort Systems (FIX) Declines More Than Market: Some Information for Investors

Comfort Systems (FIX) closed the most recent trading day at $1,053.10, moving -1.87% from the previous trading session. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.53%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.09%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1%.

Heading into today, shares of the heating, ventilation and air conditioning company had gained 10.8% over the past month, outpacing the Construction sector's gain of 4.47% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.06%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Comfort Systems in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $6.77, showcasing a 65.53% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $2.28 billion, indicating a 22.29% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $26.31 per share and a revenue of $8.74 billion, demonstrating changes of +80.21% and 0%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Comfort Systems. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Comfort Systems is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, Comfort Systems is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 35.06. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 24.59, which means Comfort Systems is trading at a premium to the group.

The Building Products - Air Conditioner and Heating industry is part of the Construction sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 76, finds itself in the top 32% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (FIX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

