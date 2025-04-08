Comfort Systems (FIX) Ascends While Market Falls: Some Facts to Note

Comfort Systems (FIX) ended the recent trading session at $312.21, demonstrating a +0.03% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.57%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.84%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.15%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the heating, ventilation and air conditioning company had lost 0.36% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Construction sector's loss of 11.78% and the S&P 500's loss of 12.16% in that time.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Comfort Systems in its upcoming release. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $3.66, showcasing a 36.06% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $1.7 billion, indicating a 10.81% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $17.87 per share and revenue of $7.55 billion. These totals would mark changes of +22.4% and +7.42%, respectively, from last year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Comfort Systems. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Currently, Comfort Systems is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Comfort Systems is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 17.47. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 24.7.

The Building Products - Air Conditioner and Heating industry is part of the Construction sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 157, this industry ranks in the bottom 37% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow FIX in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 256 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2024 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (FIX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.