Comfort Systems (FIX) Advances While Market Declines: Some Information for Investors

In the latest trading session, Comfort Systems (FIX) closed at $499.13, marking a +0.1% move from the previous day. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.53%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.26%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.83%.

Heading into today, shares of the heating, ventilation and air conditioning company had gained 15.38% over the past month, outpacing the Construction sector's gain of 3.1% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.17% in that time.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Comfort Systems in its upcoming earnings disclosure. On that day, Comfort Systems is projected to report earnings of $4.44 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 18.72%. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $1.92 billion, indicating a 6.06% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

FIX's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $18.93 per share and revenue of $7.65 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +29.66% and +8.83%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Comfort Systems. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.72% higher. At present, Comfort Systems boasts a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Looking at valuation, Comfort Systems is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 26.35. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 31.36 of its industry.

The Building Products - Air Conditioner and Heating industry is part of the Construction sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 71, putting it in the top 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (FIX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

