Comfort Systems (FIX) Advances But Underperforms Market: Key Facts

Comfort Systems (FIX) ended the recent trading session at $388.18, demonstrating a +0.18% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.25%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.2%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.56%.

The heating, ventilation and air conditioning company's shares have seen an increase of 14.81% over the last month, surpassing the Construction sector's gain of 3.49% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.65%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Comfort Systems in its upcoming release. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $4.05, indicating a 47.81% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Comfort Systems. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. As of now, Comfort Systems holds a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking at valuation, Comfort Systems is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 28.1. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 35.92 for its industry.

The Building Products - Air Conditioner and Heating industry is part of the Construction sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 17, this industry ranks in the top 7% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (FIX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

