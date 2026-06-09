Comfort Systems' Electrical Surge: Can 88% Rise Redefine Segment Mix?

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. FIX delivered another eye-catching quarter in early 2026, but one development stood out from the rest: the extraordinary performance of its Electrical segment. As demand for data centers and advanced technology infrastructure accelerates, investors are increasingly asking whether electrical services could become a much larger part of the company’s growth story.



In the first quarter of 2026, the Electrical segment’s revenues soared 88% year over year, significantly outpacing the Mechanical segment’s still-impressive 47% growth. Management attributed the strength in both segments to robust demand from technology customers, particularly hyperscale data center projects. Beyond revenue growth, the segment is also contributing to profitability. Segment margins improved to 24.9% in the first quarter of 2026 from 23% a year ago, demonstrating that the business is not sacrificing profitability to capture market share.



The growth is occurring at an ideal time. Data centers require increasingly sophisticated electrical infrastructure to support AI workloads, cloud computing and power-intensive applications. As a result, electrical contracting services have become a critical component of modern construction projects, creating a sizable opportunity for companies with the scale and expertise to execute complex installations. Notably, FIX’s record backlog of $12.45 billion (up 80.8% year over year) and strong technology-sector pipeline suggest that demand remains firmly intact. As electrical and mechanical teams increasingly collaborate on integrated projects, the company may be able to capture greater wallet share from customers seeking end-to-end infrastructure solutions.



While the Mechanical segment remains the larger business today (73.3% of total revenues in 2025), the Electrical segment’s rapid expansion suggests a meaningful shift may be underway. If technology spending remains robust, electrical services could play an increasingly important role in shaping Comfort Systems’ future growth profile.

Comfort Systems vs. Watsco vs. Carrier Global: Who Wins?

Comfort Systems, alongside its close peers, Watsco, Inc. WSO and Carrier Global Corporation CARR, is benefiting from rising investment in data centers and advanced technology infrastructure, but their exposure to these trends differs significantly.



FIX has the most direct leverage to hyperscale data center construction, with advanced technology projects driving a substantial portion of revenues and supporting record backlog growth. Its mechanical, electrical and modular construction capabilities position it at the center of AI-driven infrastructure expansion. Meanwhile, Carrier Global participates through its portfolio of cooling, HVAC and building solutions that are increasingly critical for high-density data centers. Growing demand for energy-efficient cooling systems and lifecycle services provides Carrier Global with long-term exposure to technology infrastructure spending.



Watsco’s opportunity is more indirect. As the largest HVAC distributor in North America, it benefits from rising demand for HVAC equipment, replacement cycles and commercial construction activity. While less dependent on large-scale data center projects, Watsco gains from broader HVAC market growth and ongoing investments in energy-efficient building systems. Together, all three companies are positioned to benefit from technology-driven infrastructure trends, albeit through different business models and demand channels.

FIX Stock’s Price Performance & Valuation Trend

Shares of this Texas-based heating, ventilation, air conditioning and electrical contracting service provider have surged 98.4% year to date, significantly outperforming the Zacks Building Products - Air Conditioner and Heating industry, the broader Construction sector and the S&P 500 Index.



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FIX stock is currently trading at a premium compared with the industry peers, with a forward 12-month price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 39.31, as the trend lines suggest below.



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Earnings Estimate Trend Favors FIX

FIX’s earnings estimates for 2026 and 2027 have moved upward in the past 30 days to $43.05 and $52.32 per share, respectively. The revised estimates for 2026 and 2027 imply year-over-year growth of 49.1% and 21.5%, respectively.



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Comfort Systems currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

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Watsco, Inc. (WSO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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