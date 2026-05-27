Comfort Systems' Construction Mix Shift: Is New Demand Peaking Yet?

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. FIX continues riding a powerful wave of construction demand, but investors are beginning to question whether the current pace of new-build activity can remain sustainable. Its latest results reveal an increasingly construction-heavy revenue mix, driven largely by hyperscale data center and advanced technology projects.



In the first quarter of 2026, construction activity accounted for roughly 90% of FIX’s total revenues, with projects tied to new buildings representing 75% of sales. Advanced technology markets, dominated by data center work, contributed more than half of quarterly revenues, highlighting the company’s growing exposure to one of the hottest infrastructure themes in the market. That demand translated into impressive financial performance, with revenues surging 56% year over year to $2.87 billion, while diluted earnings per share more than doubled to $10.51.



Backlog also climbed to a record $12.45 billion as of the first quarter of 2026, up 80.8% year over year from $6.89 billion. This signaled that customers continue committing capital to large-scale projects despite macro uncertainty. Still, some caution may be warranted. Management acknowledged that comparisons become tougher in the second half of 2026 after several exceptionally strong quarters. In addition, construction-heavy businesses remain vulnerable to project timing delays, labor shortages and shifts in customer spending patterns.



However, Comfort Systems appears better positioned than many peers. Its expanding modular construction capabilities, national workforce flexibility and growing collaboration between mechanical and electrical operations could help the company sustain efficiency and profitability even if growth moderates.



For now, new-build demand remains exceptionally strong. The bigger question is not whether demand is slowing today, but how long the current data center construction cycle can continue at this extraordinary pace.

Comfort Systems, Quanta & AECOM: Infrastructure Race On

Comfort Systems is seeing exceptional momentum from data center and advanced technology construction, supported by a rapidly expanding backlog and strong demand for mechanical, electrical and modular solutions. Given this environment, it still competes with renowned market players, including Quanta Services, Inc. PWR and AECOM ACM.



Quanta benefits more from the infrastructure side of the cycle, leveraging investments in power grids, utility modernization and communications networks needed to support AI-driven electricity demand. Its backlog strength reflects long-duration energy and transmission projects rather than commercial building construction.



AECOM, meanwhile, offers broader exposure across engineering, infrastructure design and program management services. It benefits from public infrastructure spending, transportation modernization and environmental projects, giving it a more diversified and less construction-concentrated growth profile compared with Comfort Systems and Quanta.

FIX Stock’s Price Performance & Valuation Trend

Shares of this Texas-based heating, ventilation, air conditioning and electrical contracting service provider have surged 101.8% year to date, significantly outperforming the Zacks Building Products - Air Conditioner and Heating industry, the Zacks Construction sector and the S&P 500 Index.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

FIX stock is currently trading at a premium compared with the industry peers, with a forward 12-month price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 40.93, as the trend lines suggest below.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Earnings Estimate Trend Favors FIX

FIX’s earnings estimates for 2026 and 2027 have moved upward in the past 30 days to $42.74 and $50.89 per share, respectively. The revised estimates for 2026 and 2027 imply year-over-year growth of 48% and 19.1%, respectively.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Comfort Systems currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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