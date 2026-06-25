Comfort Systems' Acquisition Strategy: Is It the Next Growth Phase?

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. FIX has built a reputation for delivering strong organic growth, but as demand for data center and advanced technology infrastructure accelerates, investors are increasingly wondering whether acquisitions could become the company’s next major growth driver.



The company enters this phase from a position of strength. In the first quarter of 2026, revenues surged 56% year over year to $2.87 billion, while earnings per share more than doubled to $10.51. Record backlog of $12.45 billion provides substantial visibility into future revenue streams and demonstrates the strength of end-market demand.



Historically, Comfort Systems has used acquisitions strategically to expand geographic reach, strengthen specialized capabilities and deepen customer relationships. Its decentralized operating model has allowed acquired businesses to maintain local expertise while benefiting from broader corporate resources. This approach has contributed meaningfully to its long-term growth trajectory. Today, the opportunity appears even larger. The rapid expansion of AI-related infrastructure, electrical services and modular construction creates potential targets that could enhance FIX’s competitive position. Acquisitions in these areas could help the company scale faster, add skilled labor and expand into high-growth markets where demand continues to outpace supply.



At the same time, management remains focused on disciplined capital allocation. FIX is investing heavily in modular manufacturing facilities and automation initiatives, suggesting that organic growth remains the primary priority. However, its strong cash generation and healthy balance sheet provide flexibility to pursue attractive deals when opportunities arise.



For investors, the key takeaway is clear: while organic growth continues to power results today, acquisitions could represent an important second leg of expansion. If executed thoughtfully, they may help Comfort Systems extend its leadership position in a rapidly evolving infrastructure market.

Comfort Systems vs. AECOM & Carrier Global: Dealmakers' Race

Comfort Systems is leveraging different strategies to capitalize on favorable infrastructure and technology spending trends, with backlog strength and selective inorganic growth playing important roles. In this path, the company faces competition from big names like AECOM ACM and Carrier Global Corporation CARR.



AECOM’s growth is supported by a robust backlog across transportation, water, environmental and infrastructure markets. The company has focused on portfolio optimization, strategic acquisitions and high-margin consulting services to strengthen its long-term growth profile while maintaining balance-sheet discipline. Meanwhile, Carrier Global approaches growth from an equipment and services perspective, using acquisitions to expand its climate solutions, digital capabilities and aftermarket offerings. Combined with strong demand for energy-efficient cooling systems and building technologies, these efforts support recurring revenue growth and profitability.



While Comfort Systems is capitalizing on construction-led demand, AECOM benefits from infrastructure planning and design, and Carrier Global leverages equipment, services and technology-driven building solutions.

FIX Stock’s Price Performance & Valuation Trend

Shares of this Texas-based heating, ventilation, air conditioning and electrical contracting service provider have climbed 43.8% in the past three months, outperforming the Zacks Building Products - Air Conditioner and Heating industry, the Zacks Construction sector and the S&P 500 Index.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

FIX stock is currently trading at a premium compared with the industry peers, with a forward 12-month price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 41.13, as the trend lines suggest below.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Earnings Estimate Trend Favors FIX

FIX’s earnings estimates for 2026 and 2027 have moved upward in the past 30 days to $43.08 and $52.30 per share, respectively. The revised estimates for 2026 and 2027 imply year-over-year growth of 49.2% and 21.4%, respectively.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Comfort Systems currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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