Comet Ridge Secures Shareholder Approval at AGM

November 25, 2024 — 01:28 am EST

Comet Ridge Ltd (AU:COI) has released an update.

Comet Ridge Limited announced that all resolutions proposed at its 2024 Annual General Meeting were successfully passed by shareholders. The meeting, held on November 25, saw both ordinary and special resolutions receive overwhelming support, ensuring the company’s strategic directions are backed by its investors. This positive outcome reflects strong shareholder confidence in Comet Ridge’s future plans.

