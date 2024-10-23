News & Insights

Comet Ridge Ltd Announces AGM with Webcast Option

October 23, 2024 — 09:39 pm EDT

Comet Ridge Ltd (AU:COI) has released an update.

Comet Ridge Limited has announced its Annual General Meeting to be held on November 25, 2024, in Brisbane, with an option for shareholders to participate via a live webcast. Shareholders are encouraged to vote online before the meeting, as live online voting will not be available during the webcast. Registration for physical or online attendance is required by November 21, 2024.

