Comet Ridge Ltd Announces AGM with Webcast Option

Comet Ridge Ltd (AU:COI) has released an update.

Comet Ridge Limited has announced its Annual General Meeting to be held on November 25, 2024, in Brisbane, with an option for shareholders to participate via a live webcast. Shareholders are encouraged to vote online before the meeting, as live online voting will not be available during the webcast. Registration for physical or online attendance is required by November 21, 2024.

For further insights into AU:COI stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.