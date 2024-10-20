News & Insights

Comet Ridge Advances Mahalo East Gas Exploration

October 20, 2024 — 09:48 pm EDT

Comet Ridge Ltd (AU:COI) has released an update.

Comet Ridge Ltd has announced the successful completion of the Mahalo East 1 vertical well, revealing promising gas potential with higher than expected permeability in key coal seams. The company has commenced drilling the Mahalo East 2 lateral well, targeting the Aries Seam, supported by a $5 million grant from the Queensland Government. These developments enhance Comet Ridge’s confidence in the Mahalo Gas Hub’s role in addressing the East Coast gas supply shortfall.

