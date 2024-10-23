Comet Lithium Unveils Promising Exploration Results

X-Terra Resources (TSE:CLIC) has released an update.

Comet Lithium Corporation’s initial exploration at the Mercator Property in Québec reveals promising potential for lithium discovery with several fertile outcrops identified. Encouraged by these preliminary findings, the company plans to conduct further fieldwork. Additionally, the company has granted incentive securities to its newly appointed directors, signaling confidence in its governance and strategic direction.

