Comet Lithium Reports Promising Troilus East Findings

November 13, 2024 — 05:10 pm EST

X-Terra Resources (TSE:CLIC) has released an update.

Comet Lithium Corporation announced the promising results of its Troilus East Property exploration, identifying three significant gold-in-till anomalies. The exploration program covered 9,000 hectares and focused on gold, copper, and lithium prospects, with plans for further targeted sampling and potential drilling.

