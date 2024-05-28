Comet Lithium Elects Directors, Approves Resolutions

X-Terra Resources (TSE:CLIC) has released an update.

Comet Lithium Corporation has successfully concluded its annual and special shareholders’ meeting, resulting in the election of six directors and the reappointment of the President and CEO, Vincent Metcalfe. Shareholders approved the appointment of a new auditor and ratified the amended omnibus equity compensation plan aligning with the latest TSX Venture Exchange policies.

