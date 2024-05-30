News & Insights

Comet Industries Launches Industrial Park

May 30, 2024 — 01:15 pm EDT

Comet Industries (TSE:CMU) has released an update.

Comet Industries Ltd. celebrated a significant step in Kamloops’ economic growth with a ground-turning event for the new Iron Mask Industrial Park. The project, designed to meet the rising demand for light industrial space, was supported by local business and community leaders. The park is expected to bolster local business expansion and attract new enterprises to the region.

