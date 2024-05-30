Comet Industries Launches Industrial Park

Comet Industries (TSE:CMU) has released an update.

Comet Industries Ltd. celebrated a significant step in Kamloops’ economic growth with a ground-turning event for the new Iron Mask Industrial Park. The project, designed to meet the rising demand for light industrial space, was supported by local business and community leaders. The park is expected to bolster local business expansion and attract new enterprises to the region.

