Comet Industries Initiates Iron Mask Park Development

May 28, 2024 — 02:44 pm EDT

Comet Industries (TSE:CMU) has released an update.

Comet Industries Ltd. has begun the initial earth moving phase of their new Iron Mask Industrial Park development in Kamloops, B.C., with a $2.5 million contract marking the start of construction. The 190-acre property, previously zoned for agricultural use, will transform into a light industrial park with varied potential uses, including RV services and dry cleaning. The company, owning the site for nearly 50 years, anticipates sales and development of lots by 2025 to 2026, leveraging its strategic location at a major transport junction.

