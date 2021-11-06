Comerica's (NYSE:CMA) Dividend Will Be US$0.68

The board of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) has announced that it will pay a dividend on the 1st of January, with investors receiving US$0.68 per share. Based on this payment, the dividend yield on the company's stock will be 3.1%, which is an attractive boost to shareholder returns.

Comerica's Earnings Easily Cover the Distributions

We like to see robust dividend yields, but that doesn't matter if the payment isn't sustainable. Prior to this announcement, Comerica's dividend was only 33% of earnings, however it was paying out 106% of free cash flows. A cash payout ratio this high could put the dividend under pressure and force the company to reduce it in the future if it were to run into tough times.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to fall by 22.3%. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we believe the payout ratio could be 51%, which we are pretty comfortable with and we think is feasible on an earnings basis.

Comerica Has A Solid Track Record

Even over a long history of paying dividends, the company's distributions have been remarkably stable. Since 2011, the first annual payment was US$0.40, compared to the most recent full-year payment of US$2.72. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 21% a year over that time. It is good to see that there has been strong dividend growth, and that there haven't been any cuts for a long time.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. We are encouraged to see that Comerica has grown earnings per share at 28% per year over the past five years. Earnings have been growing rapidly, and with a low payout ratio we think that the company could turn out to be a great dividend stock.

In Summary

In summary, while it's good to see that the dividend hasn't been cut, we are a bit cautious about Comerica's payments, as there could be some issues with sustaining them into the future. While the low payout ratio is redeeming feature, this is offset by the minimal cash to cover the payments. Overall, we don't think this company has the makings of a good income stock.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. Just as an example, we've come across 2 warning signs for Comerica you should be aware of, and 1 of them is a bit unpleasant. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our curated list of strong dividend payers.

