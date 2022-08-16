Comerica's (NYSE:CMA) Dividend Will Be $0.68

The board of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) has announced that it will pay a dividend on the 1st of October, with investors receiving $0.68 per share. This payment means that the dividend yield will be 3.2%, which is around the industry average.

Comerica's Dividend Forecasted To Be Well Covered By Earnings

We aren't too impressed by dividend yields unless they can be sustained over time.

Comerica has established itself as a dividend paying company with over 10 years history of distributing earnings to shareholders. Based on Comerica's last earnings report, the payout ratio is at a decent 39%, meaning that the company is able to pay out its dividend with a bit of room to spare.

The next 3 years are set to see EPS grow by 42.5%. Analysts estimate the future payout ratio will be 32% over the same time period, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend. NYSE:CMA Historic Dividend August 16th 2022

Comerica Has A Solid Track Record

The company has an extended history of paying stable dividends. Since 2012, the annual payment back then was $0.40, compared to the most recent full-year payment of $2.72. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 21% a year over that time. We can see that payments have shown some very nice upward momentum without faltering, which provides some reassurance that future payments will also be reliable.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. We are encouraged to see that Comerica has grown earnings per share at 11% per year over the past five years. Growth in EPS bodes well for the dividend, as does the low payout ratio that the company is currently reporting.

Comerica Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

In summary, it is good to see that the dividend is staying consistent, and we don't think there is any reason to suspect this might change over the medium term. Distributions are quite easily covered by earnings, which are also being converted to cash flows. All in all, this checks a lot of the boxes we look for when choosing an income stock.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. Earnings growth generally bodes well for the future value of company dividend payments. See if the 17 Comerica analysts we track are forecasting continued growth with our free report on analyst estimates for the company. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

