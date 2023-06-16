Comerica's (CMA) New Lending Platform Aids Small Businesses

Comerica Incorporated ( CMA ) launched Comerica Small Business Convenient Capital, its first fully digital end-to-end lending platform, in collaboration with Amount, a leading digitally enabled lender and credit solutions provider. The platform has been developed to provide convenient capital to small business customers having loan needs up to $100,000.

Comerica Small Business Convenient Capital has been developed to simplify and accelerate access to capital by providing faster approvals. In fact, it will provide funding within 72 hours of approval. Also, CMA stated that in most cases decisions regarding approval will be taken instantly or within 24 hours.

To avail the loan facility, CMA will be accepting the streamlined in-person and self-serve digital applications as well as online customer applications. Also, no tax return documents will be required for loan application.

Further, the convenience of electronic signatures of borrowers will be available to certify the loan documents.

Omar Salah, Comerica Bank's director of Small Business Banking stated, "The Comerica Small Business Convenient Capital platform is the newest of many investments in small business products and services we have introduced this year."

Recently Comerica announced plans to exit the mortgage banking finance business by 2023 end. With these efforts it is likely to smoothen seasonality in its loan portfolio. All these factors are expected to strengthen CMA's lending pipeline in the upcoming period by diversifying its customer base and product offerings.

Shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) bank have plunged 35.8% year to date compared with the industry’s decline of 5.9%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Finance Stocks Worth Considering

A couple of better-ranked stocks from the finance sector are Standard Chartered PLC SCBFF and First Citizens BancShares FCNCA, each currently sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SCBFF’s 2023 earnings has been revised 12.3% upward over the past 30 days. The stock has gained 7.1% over the past six months.

The consensus estimate for FCNCA’s fiscal 2023 earnings has been revised 67.2% upward over the past 30 days. The company’s share price has increased 77.8% over the past six months.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Comerica Incorporated (CMA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (FCNCA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Standard Chartered PLC (SCBFF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.