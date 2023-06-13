News & Insights

US Markets
CMA

Comerica to exit mortgage banker finance business to boost capital efficiency

June 13, 2023 — 09:51 am EDT

Written by Manya Saini for Reuters ->

Adds details from presentation in paragraph 1,2 and 5, context on banking crisis in paragraph 4, shares in paragraph 3

June 13 (Reuters) - Comerica Inc CMA.N said on Tuesday it was planning to exit mortgage banker finance business by the end of the year, in a bid to improve the U.S. regional lender's loan-to-deposit ratio and capital efficiency.

The bank in a presentation at a Morgan Stanley conference said the exit will help to blunt the effects of seasonality and cyclicality on its loan portfolio.

Shares of the bank rose 5.5% to $43.30 in early trading and were down nearly 39% this year, in the aftermath of the biggest crisis to hit the sector since 2008.

Since the collapse of three banks earlier this year, following a deposit run, regional lenders have been trying to shore up liquidity to boost investor confidence by shedding loan portfolios in a high interest rate environment.

Comerica's exit is expected to improve its loan-to-deposit ratio by about 150 basis points at year-end.

Earlier this month, Canada's Fairfax Financial Partners FFH.TOagreed to buy a huge chunk of California-based regional lender PacWest Bancorp's PACW.O real estate loans from property investment firm Kennedy-Wilson KW.N for $2.1 billion.

In the first-quarter, Comerica's average deposits fell about 5% to $67.8 billion from the previous quarter, as spooked customers moved their money out of smaller banks and into the perceived safety of bigger 'too-big-to-fail' Wall Street institutions.

(Reporting by Manya Saini in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva and Shinjini Ganguli)

((Manya.Saini@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CMA
PACW
KW

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.