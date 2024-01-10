Comerica Reports Before the Open on 1/19 -- Options Contracts Expire the Same Day

According to NextEarningsDate.com, the Comerica (NYSE: CMA) CMA next earnings date is projected to be 1/19 before market open, with earnings estimates of $1.30/share on $0.85 Billion of revenue. Looking back, the recent Comerica earnings history looks like this:

Period Earnings Date Earnings Q4 2023 12/5/2023 Q3 2023 10/20/2023 1.840 Q2 2023 7/21/2023 2.010 Q1 2023 4/20/2023 2.390 Q4 2023 1/19/2023

The company has an impressive long-term earnings per share chart:

And with equally impressive revenue growth:

But earnings reports can often uniquely bring abrupt volatility to a stock, in either direction, as investors digest the fundamental details. And that volatility can be a stock options trader's dream come true — so such traders will be interested to know that Comerica has options available that expire January 19th.

Comerica's current dividend yield is 5.06%, with the following Comerica Dividend History. Also, dividend investors should check out the following ideas for Top Dividends and Monthly Dividend Paying Stocks.

