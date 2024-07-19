Comerica Q2 Net Profit Declines, But Tops Estimates

(RTTNews) - Comerica, Inc. (CMA), a financial services company, reported Friday that net income attributable to common shares for the second quarter decreased to $200 million or $1.49 per share from $266 million or $2.01 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Excluding items, adjusted earnings for the latest quarter were $1.53 per share. On average, 22 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $1.19 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Net interest income declined to $533 million from $621 million and total noninterest income decreased to $291 million from $303 million last year. Analysts' expected revenues of $813.47 million for the quarter.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.