Comerica price target raised to $68 from $64 at DA Davidson

October 21, 2024 — 10:00 am EDT

DA Davidson raised the firm’s price target on Comerica (CMA) to $68 from $64 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares after its Q3 earnings beat. The firm also cites the company’s capital levels being at the top end of its peers, along with its plans to resume share repurchases starting in Q4, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

