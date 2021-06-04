Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Will Pay A Dividend Of US$0.68

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) will pay a dividend of US$0.68 on the 1st of July. The dividend yield will be 3.5% based on this payment which is still above the industry average.

Comerica's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

A big dividend yield for a few years doesn't mean much if it can't be sustained. The last payment was quite easily covered by earnings, but it made up 124% of cash flows. This signals that the company is more focused on returning cash flow to shareholders, but it could mean that the dividend is exposed to cuts in the future.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 2.9%. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 53% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

Comerica Has A Solid Track Record

NYSE:CMA Historic Dividend June 4th 2021

The company has a sustained record of paying dividends with very little fluctuation. Since 2011, the first annual payment was US$0.20, compared to the most recent full-year payment of US$2.72. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 30% a year over that time. Rapidly growing dividends for a long time is a very valuable feature for an income stock.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. We are encouraged to see that Comerica has grown earnings per share at 20% per year over the past five years. The company is paying out a lot of its cash as a dividend, but it looks okay based on the payout ratio.

Our Thoughts On Comerica's Dividend

In summary, while it's good to see that the dividend hasn't been cut, we are a bit cautious about Comerica's payments, as there could be some issues with sustaining them into the future. While Comerica is earning enough to cover the dividend, we are generally unimpressed with its future prospects. We would be a touch cautious of relying on this stock primarily for the dividend income.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. Just as an example, we've come across 2 warning signs for Comerica you should be aware of, and 1 of them shouldn't be ignored. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our curated list of strong dividend payers.

