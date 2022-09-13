Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Is Due To Pay A Dividend Of $0.68

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) will pay a dividend of $0.68 on the 1st of October. This means the dividend yield will be fairly typical at 3.2%.

Comerica's Payment Expected To Have Solid Earnings Coverage

We like to see a healthy dividend yield, but that is only helpful to us if the payment can continue.

Comerica has established itself as a dividend paying company with over 10 years history of distributing earnings to shareholders. Taking data from its last earnings report, calculating for the company's payout ratio shows 39%, which means that Comerica would be able to pay its last dividend without pressure on the balance sheet.

The next 3 years are set to see EPS grow by 31.1%. Analysts forecast the future payout ratio could be 35% over the same time horizon, which is a number we think the company can maintain. NYSE:CMA Historic Dividend September 13th 2022

Comerica Has A Solid Track Record

Even over a long history of paying dividends, the company's distributions have been remarkably stable. Since 2012, the dividend has gone from $0.40 total annually to $2.72. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 21% per annum over that time. It is good to see that there has been strong dividend growth, and that there haven't been any cuts for a long time.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. We are encouraged to see that Comerica has grown earnings per share at 11% per year over the past five years. Comerica definitely has the potential to grow its dividend in the future with earnings on an uptrend and a low payout ratio.

Comerica Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

In summary, it is good to see that the dividend is staying consistent, and we don't think there is any reason to suspect this might change over the medium term. Distributions are quite easily covered by earnings, which are also being converted to cash flows. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. Earnings growth generally bodes well for the future value of company dividend payments. See if the 17 Comerica analysts we track are forecasting continued growth with our free report on analyst estimates for the company. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

