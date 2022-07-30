Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Has Announced A Dividend Of $0.68

Comerica Incorporated's (NYSE:CMA) investors are due to receive a payment of $0.68 per share on 1st of October. This means the dividend yield will be fairly typical at 3.5%.

Comerica's Dividend Forecasted To Be Well Covered By Earnings

Solid dividend yields are great, but they only really help us if the payment is sustainable.

Having distributed dividends for at least 10 years, Comerica has a long history of paying out a part of its earnings to shareholders. Taking data from its last earnings report, calculating for the company's payout ratio shows 39%, which means that Comerica would be able to pay its last dividend without pressure on the balance sheet.

The next 3 years are set to see EPS grow by 42.5%. Analysts estimate the future payout ratio will be 32% over the same time period, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

NYSE:CMA Historic Dividend July 30th 2022

Comerica Has A Solid Track Record

The company has an extended history of paying stable dividends. Since 2012, the annual payment back then was $0.40, compared to the most recent full-year payment of $2.72. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 21% per annum over that time. Rapidly growing dividends for a long time is a very valuable feature for an income stock.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. We are encouraged to see that Comerica has grown earnings per share at 11% per year over the past five years. Growth in EPS bodes well for the dividend, as does the low payout ratio that the company is currently reporting.

Comerica Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, we think that this is a great income investment, and we think that maintaining the dividend this year may have been a conservative choice. The company is easily earning enough to cover its dividend payments and it is great to see that these earnings are being translated into cash flow. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. Companies that are growing earnings tend to be the best dividend stocks over the long term. See what the 16 analysts we track are forecasting for Comerica for free with public analyst estimates for the company. Is Comerica not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.