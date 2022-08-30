Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Has Affirmed Its Dividend Of $0.68

Comerica Incorporated's (NYSE:CMA) investors are due to receive a payment of $0.68 per share on 1st of October. This means that the annual payment will be 3.4% of the current stock price, which is in line with the average for the industry.

Comerica's Payment Expected To Have Solid Earnings Coverage

Solid dividend yields are great, but they only really help us if the payment is sustainable.

Comerica has established itself as a dividend paying company with over 10 years history of distributing earnings to shareholders. Based on Comerica's last earnings report, the payout ratio is at a decent 39%, meaning that the company is able to pay out its dividend with a bit of room to spare.

Over the next 3 years, EPS is forecast to expand by 31.1%. The future payout ratio could be 35% over that time period, according to analyst estimates, which is a good look for the future of the dividend. NYSE:CMA Historic Dividend August 30th 2022

Comerica Has A Solid Track Record

The company has been paying a dividend for a long time, and it has been quite stable which gives us confidence in the future dividend potential. Since 2012, the dividend has gone from $0.40 total annually to $2.72. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 21% over that duration. We can see that payments have shown some very nice upward momentum without faltering, which provides some reassurance that future payments will also be reliable.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. Comerica has impressed us by growing EPS at 11% per year over the past five years. Growth in EPS bodes well for the dividend, as does the low payout ratio that the company is currently reporting.

Comerica Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, we like to see the dividend staying consistent, and we think Comerica might even raise payments in the future. The company is easily earning enough to cover its dividend payments and it is great to see that these earnings are being translated into cash flow. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. Companies that are growing earnings tend to be the best dividend stocks over the long term. See what the 18 analysts we track are forecasting for Comerica for free with public analyst estimates for the company. Is Comerica not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

