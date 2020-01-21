Comerica Issues FY20 Outlook - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - While reporting its financial results for the fourth quarter on Tuesday, Comerica Inc. (CMA) provided its financial outlook for fiscal 2020.

For fiscal 2020, the company forecasts a decrease in net interest income due to the net impact of lower interest rates, 2019 funding actions and lower non-accrual interest recoveries, to be partially offset by loan growth.

The company also projects 1 percent growth in fiscal 2020 non-interest income, reflecting growth in card fees and fiduciary income, partially offset by lower derivative and warrant income, and assuming no returns on deferred compensation assets.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.