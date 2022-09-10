Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Looks Interesting, And It's About To Pay A Dividend

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 3 days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before a company's record date, which is the date on which the company determines which shareholders are entitled to receive a dividend. It is important to be aware of the ex-dividend date because any trade on the stock needs to have been settled on or before the record date. This means that investors who purchase Comerica's shares on or after the 14th of September will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 1st of October.

The company's upcoming dividend is US$0.68 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of US$2.72 per share to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Comerica stock has a trailing yield of around 3.2% on the current share price of $84.57. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Comerica's dividend is reliable and sustainable. So we need to investigate whether Comerica can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Comerica paid out a comfortable 39% of its profit last year.

Generally speaking, the lower a company's payout ratios, the more resilient its dividend usually is.

Click here to see the company's payout ratio, plus analyst estimates of its future dividends. NYSE:CMA Historic Dividend September 10th 2022

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. It's encouraging to see Comerica has grown its earnings rapidly, up 20% a year for the past five years.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. In the past 10 years, Comerica has increased its dividend at approximately 21% a year on average. It's great to see earnings per share growing rapidly over several years, and dividends per share growing right along with it.

Final Takeaway

Is Comerica an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? Companies like Comerica that are growing rapidly and paying out a low fraction of earnings, are usually reinvesting heavily in their business. Perhaps even more importantly - this can sometimes signal management is focused on the long term future of the business. Overall, Comerica looks like a promising dividend stock in this analysis, and we think it would be worth investigating further.

Wondering what the future holds for Comerica? See what the 16 analysts we track are forecasting, with this visualisation of its historical and future estimated earnings and cash flow

A common investing mistake is buying the first interesting stock you see. Here you can find a full list of high-yield dividend stocks.

