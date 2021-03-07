Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be intrigued to know that Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) is about to go ex-dividend in just four days. If you purchase the stock on or after the 12th of March, you won't be eligible to receive this dividend, when it is paid on the 1st of April.

Comerica's next dividend payment will be US$0.68 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of US$2.72 to shareholders. Last year's total dividend payments show that Comerica has a trailing yield of 3.9% on the current share price of $69.88. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Its dividend payout ratio is 82% of profit, which means the company is paying out a majority of its earnings. The relatively limited profit reinvestment could slow the rate of future earnings growth. We'd be concerned if earnings began to decline.

Generally speaking, the lower a company's payout ratios, the more resilient its dividend usually is.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NYSE:CMA Historic Dividend March 7th 2021

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. With that in mind, we're encouraged by the steady growth at Comerica, with earnings per share up 2.4% on average over the last five years.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. Comerica has delivered 30% dividend growth per year on average over the past 10 years. It's encouraging to see the company lifting dividends while earnings are growing, suggesting at least some corporate interest in rewarding shareholders.

To Sum It Up

Is Comerica an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? Comerica has been generating some growth in earnings per share while paying out more than half of its earnings to shareholders in the form of dividends. We think there are likely better opportunities out there.

If you want to look further into Comerica, it's worth knowing the risks this business faces. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Comerica you should know about.

