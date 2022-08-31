Comerica Incorporated (CMA) Stock Moves -0.56%: What You Should Know

Comerica Incorporated (CMA) closed the most recent trading day at $80.30, moving -0.56% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.78% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.88%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.25%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 5.36% over the past month, outpacing the Finance sector's loss of 1.15% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.4% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Comerica Incorporated as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be October 19, 2022. On that day, Comerica Incorporated is projected to report earnings of $2.50 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 31.58%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $944.78 million, up 25.14% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $8.43 per share and revenue of $3.46 billion, which would represent changes of +0.96% and +16.72%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Comerica Incorporated should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.64% higher within the past month. Comerica Incorporated is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Comerica Incorporated currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.58. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.09.

We can also see that CMA currently has a PEG ratio of 1.29. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. CMA's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.29 as of yesterday's close.

The Banks - Major Regional industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 91, putting it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.



Comerica Incorporated (CMA): Free Stock Analysis Report



Zacks Investment Research

